First look: The girls escape to Casa Amor in Love Island teaser

It’s finally time for Casa Amor!

On Sunday night, viewers will see the girls escape to the show’s infamous second villa, where they will be greeted by six hunky new boys.

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

In a teaser for Sunday’s episode, Samie receives a top secret text which reads: “Girls, shush keep it quiet it’s time for you to sneak out of the Villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the Villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor.”

As the girls rush out of the villa in their dressing gowns and towels, with just a few of their belongings, it isn’t long before the boys clock their absence.

As Shaq walks into the empty dressing room he says: “Where are the girls?” Running back upstairs to the boys he says: “No, no, no! Boys…the girls are gone.”

As they all rush outside to the garden to look for the girls. Among the reactions, Will repeatedly yells: “Jessie!” and Kai calls out: “Olivia!”

As the girls make themselves at home in Casa Amor they all chant: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

Meanwhile one girl says: “When the cat’s away the mice will play”.

One of the other girls agrees and says: “Out of sight, out of mind.”

Meanwhile in the main Villa as the boys speculate as to the girls’ whereabouts which all becomes clear when they receive a text, which reads: “Boys, the girls have gone away for a few nights, please now pack them a case for their trip #GoneForAGoodTimeNotALongTime #CasaAmor.”

Elsewhere as the girls toast their first evening away they receive another text that reads: “Girls, welcome to Casa Amor you will have six new boys to get to know. Please get ready to meet Maxwell, Frankie, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Ryan #GirlsOnJob #TimeForAmorBoys.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

