First look: Tensions boil between Georgia H and Anton over shock dumping on Love Island: All Stars

Tensions boil between Georgia H and Anton during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, as the pair disagree over who to send home from the villa.

During Thursday’s episode, host Maya Jama interrupted the Islanders game of All Stars Couple Goals with some bad news.

Out of the four couples who were voted the least compatible by their fellow Islanders, the remaining couples must choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

The four couples at risk are: Joanna and Chris, Arabella and Joe, Callum and Jess, plus Casey and Eve.

Struggling to decide, the Islanders debate over who should be sent home during tonight’s episode.

Georgia H says: “I just said my opinion, is that not ok? It wasn’t an accusation, it was an opinion.”

Molly says: “This is ridiculous. We’ve literally gone round and round in circles.”

Finally coming to their decision, Tom stands up to deliver the bad news. But who will be dumped from the Island?

The shock dumping has more of an impact on the couples than just the two Islanders leaving, as Anton and Georgia H can’t see eye to eye on their decisions.

The next day, Georgia H confides in Georgia S and Toby on the terrace.

Georgia H says: “I found yesterday really frustrating because I felt we were fighting a losing battle. Obviously me and Anton were butting heads and I don’t feel he gave space for me to say what I was feeling or even understand what I was trying to say…”

Georgia S says: “How do you feel about Anton today then?”

Georgia H replies: “I don’t feel we were working together as a team…”

Will Anton and Georgia H be able to get back on the same page?

The next day, viewers will get to see Molly and Tom head off on their first date.

Molly receives a text that reads: “Molly and Tom, it’s time to head out on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #WhatAView #JustTheTwoOfUs”

With the stunning South African scenery behind them, what better setting for a romantic first date.

With the sunsetting, Tom says: “To be fair Mol, you’ve probably ticked every single box I’m looking for, I’m not gonna lie and I think that’s what took me by surprise.”

As the two look to the future, Molly says: “I wouldn’t entertain it if I didn’t see this being something serious on the outside…”

With Tom’s plans to move back up north, have the stars aligned for the pair to continue their blossoming relationship outside of the Villa?

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours in the villa, and things are not calming down anytime soon, as the episode is set to end with the entrance of a brand new bombshell.

Upon entering the Villa, the mystery bombshell says: “Room for one more, guys?”

But who has entered the Love Island Villa?