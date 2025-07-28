First Look: Shakira’s mum has harsh words for Harry as they come face-to-face in the Love Island villa

It’s finally time for the return of the Friends and Family episode of Love Island.

While viewers can expect emotional reunions between the Islanders and their loved-ones, fans should prepare for some seriously awkward tension.

Following their recent reunion, Harry’s best mate Harry and mum Julia arrive alongside Shakira’s sister Shanti and mum Sukina.

Cutting to the core of recent issues, Shakira tells her family of Harry: “I adore him and I really wish I didn’t, that’s the problem. It would be easier if I hated him, but I don’t.”

But her mum Sukina says: “What I will say, with him, he can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.”

The other Islanders then watch on tenterhooks as the two families come together at the Firepit.

As Harry walks over to the Firepit ready to greet them, Sukina keeps her seat and tells him: “We’re not hugging Harry.”

Sukina goes on to add of him ending things with Helena: “I think the whole of the UK is [surprised]. I’m sorry, but we thought it was ‘undeniable’ Harry.”

How will Harry handle even more pointed questions from Shakira’s family and also what will Harry’s own mum have to say on the whole situation?

Toni’s mum Leslie and best friend Marielle were the first friends and family to enter the villa, causing the American to scream and race down from the terrace.

As they catch up, talk turns to her daughter’s romantic relationships in the Villa, with Leslie saying: “The Harrison thing – I’d love to know what voodoo spell he put on you.”

Toni replies: “Sometimes you have to get burned 150 times before you can’t get burnt anymore.”

Leslie insists of Cach: “You have the most amazing man. His morals, his ethics, his calm demeanour when he is confronted with a bad situation… he is my king.”

Toni laughingly replies: “No, he’s my king – back off!”

Meanwhile, Cach is catching up with his brother D’Shae and sister Ayjah, and they discuss him being upset by Toni and Harrison’s actions.

Cach admits: “You don’t understand how embarrassing it was.”

But his sister insists: “Everyone felt it… It hurt to see you cry.”

D’Shae adds: “I had to look away.”

The two friends and families then mingle, but Leslie has some direct words of advice for another Islander – Harry – before she leaves the Villa. What does Leslie tell him?

Meg’s mum and sister – Nathalie and Paige – arrive alongside Dejon’s mum and sister – Demelza and Gene.

In unison Meg’s mum and sister yell: “Where’s ‘our Meg’?”

Meg’s sister Paige wants answers, saying to Meg: “You let him get away with a lot though, why?”

And Dejon’s mum Demelza has some thoughts for her son saying: “In the beginning it was like you had verbal diarrhoea. No mother needs to hear about your threesomes and how much you looooooove sex. I just wanted to go, ‘Shut up!’”

Dejon’s mum adds: “You’re a big flirt, didn’t know that,” and Dejon stiffly replies: “You lot just come in to cook me or what?”

His sister Gene insists: “We’ve been watching you for the last how many weeks – you need this feedback!”

When Meg asks her family “Does everyone like D or just wary of him?” will she get the answers she wants?

Jamie’s brother Michael and mum Tina arrive with Yasmin’s twin sister Zara and mum Mitra.

Tina tells Jamie: “You are her golden retriever to her black cat!”

Zara tells an emotional Yas: “I’m literally getting stopped, people are coming up to me thinking I’m you.The amount of messages I’ve got saying, ‘Tell your sister she’s an icon, she’s a legend’.”

As Yas starts talking about the future Tina is impressed and says: “I love the fact that you’re looking outside of the Villa as well.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

