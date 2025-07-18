FIRST LOOK: Shakira gets emotional following confrontation with Conor

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Shakira gets emotional following a serious bust up with Conor.

Afterwards in the Den, Conor chats with Shakira, wanting to clarify Harrison’s comments in “Couple of Sorts” about her having stronger feelings for Harry than for him.

After confronting her with what he’d heard, Shakira firmly replies: “It’s been twisted and you’ve wanted to believe the boys straight away.”

“It’s ego and pride. Wake up Conor. They’re literally the biggest game players here. When have I ever lied to you?”

Later, inside the Villa, Toni finds Shakira upset and brings her in to the Dressing Room to lend a listening ear.

There, Shakira says: “I don’t want to be surrounded by them all the time. For Conor to straight off the cuff believe them… We’ve been friends for weeks…”

Toni and Yasmin console Shakira while she wallows about the whole situation.

Elsewhere in the episode, Yas pulls Toni and Cach for a chat on the terrace in an effort to recouple the pair.

Sympathetically, Yasmin tells Toni: “You’ve had a pickle… It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.”

“I know when you were getting to know Cach, you weren’t doing that to spite Harrison, you did it because you genuinely felt that spark with him.”

She floats the idea: “I can take you to the Terrace then we can bring him up.”

Toni agrees to Yasmin’s proposition and positions herself on the Terrace while Yasmin brings Cach up suspiciously.

Realising Toni is upset, Cach embraces her and says: “You know the last thing I want to see is you upset.”

She then replies: “I hate that I hurt you, it was horrible what I did. I know it was wrong and I’m sorry.”

Cach responds: “I know. I accept your apology, I hated being perceived as vulnerable.”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).