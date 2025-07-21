First Look: Shakira and Conor clear the air as Meg and Dejon head out on their first date on Love Island

Following a hectic few days for the couple, after comments were made during a game, Shakira and Conor clear the air as Meg and Dejon head out on their first date.

Conor and Shakira, relaxing on sunbeds by the pool, have an honest conversation about their relationship.

What began as a friendship has evolved, and they are now trying to gauge the true extent of their feelings for each other.

Conor kicks things off: “We’re both saying we’re open, and single… I don’t want it to be but I suppose that’s what it is until it isn’t.”

Shakira is quick to reassure him: “I only want to speak to you.”

But Conor has a lingering doubt: “Sometimes I feel like I give more energy than you do.”

Shakira doesn’t deny it, admitting: “Yeah, because I’ve put my walls up because I’ve been hurt. And when you start to like someone, then you put yourself at risk of being hurt. And I don’t know if you’re 100%…”

Surprised, Conor replies: “For you? I’m like 200% for you.”

Shakira continues, laying it all out on the table: “I really like you, but I don’t want you to hurt me. Harry really hurt me and it was really hard. He really made a fool out of me and it hurt.”

The tension breaks as the pair share a smooch.

While everyone relaxes in the sunshine, Meg receives an exciting text: ‘Meg, it’s time for you and Dejon to capture some memories on a romantic sunset date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #TeamPixel #GoldenHour’

On a beautiful terrace overlooking the rolling Mallorcan landscape, Meg and Dejon clink their glasses, celebrating their first date and the promise of many more.

The pair reflect on their individual journeys throughout their time on the island of love.

As the sun continues its descent, they feel a deeper connection than ever on their date. They discuss what their families would think of each other and their living arrangements in the outside world.

The breathtaking view and nostalgic conversation prompt Dejon to ponder the future of his relationship with Meg.

“Our first date, first time out the Villa, everything has led up to this…” he says.

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).