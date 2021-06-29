First Look: New girl Chloe shares a kiss with one of the boys after entering the Love Island villa

The newcomer has to pick one of the boys to couple up with

First Look: New girl Chloe shares a kiss with one of the...

New girl Chloe Burrows shares a kiss with one of the boys during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

At the end of the first episode, the 25-year-old arrived at the villa and invited one of them to join her on a date.

During Tuesday night’s episode, the boys decide to all go and meet Chloe, instead of choosing just one person to meet her for a date.

Speaking about what she’s looking for in a man, Chloe tells the boys: “I like a gym goer. I do like tattoos. I like good teeth but I like funny. I like a real dry sense of humour.”

Brad, who’s coupled up with Faye, then asks: “Out of the five lads here, has anyone caught your eye?”

Chloe replies: “You’re all really good looking but I’m way more into personality. You’re all really handsome and nice to look at so I can’t complain but I don’t know any of you.”

After meeting the boys and entering the villa, Chloe receives a text which reads: “Chloe. Welcome to Love Island. In 24 hours you will couple up with a boy of your choice leaving one girl single. #youdoyouhun #letthegamesbegin.”

The next day, the Islanders take part in a raunchy challenge called Horny Devils.

In the first challenge of the series, it’s Boys vs Girls as the Islanders prepare to spill their sauciest secrets.

One by one they approach the flaming box and pick a devil’s fork and read the statement on the back.

Ad

Within their team, they must decide which Islander they think it’s about and then kiss them. The Islander must then submerge themselves in an ice bath for 10 seconds to win points for their team.

It isn’t long before the Islanders are locking lips as Kaz and Toby share their first kiss.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “Toby kissed me. It was a good kiss. I was happy.”

Ad

When it’s Hugo’s turn, he believes the saucy secret is about Chloe and and wastes no time in leaning in for a smooch.

Speaking in the Beach Hut afterwards, Chloe says: “I did not see that one coming!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Chloe is seen having one-on-one chats with Aaron and Brad.

Speaking about Aaron in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “Aaron is so lovely. He’s got a bit about him. He was so much easier to talk to which really surprised me because he was too cool yesterday. But he’s lovely and he’s smart.”

Ad

During her chat with Brad, Chloe says: “I feel like you’re quite quiet. Are you nervous?”

Brad replies: “I’m not nervous. I’m just chilled,” before Chloe asks: “So, you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket?”

Brad insists: “For me, it’s more of who I can be comfortable around. I would say I’ve got good conversation but I haven’t got what I would class as chat like a salesman.”

Ad

Chloe responds: “God, you have got a way with words. You put things quite well.”

The time soon arrives as Chloe receives a text, which reads: “Chloe, the time has come for you to choose which boy you want to couple up with. All Islanders must now gather around the fire pit. #UpForGrabs #StealTheShow.”

Standing at the fire pit in front of her fellow Islanders, Chloe says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.”

“Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Who will Chloe decide to couple up with? And what does this mean for the girl who is about to be left single?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…