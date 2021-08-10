First look: New boy Aaron makes his move on Mary on tonight’s Love Island

The couple will share their first kiss tonight

First look: New boy Aaron makes his move on Mary on tonight’s...

Aaron Simpson will pull out all the stops to impress Mary Bedford on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The footballer entered the villa on Monday night as a bombshell, and went on dates with Chloe Burrows and Mary.

In a first look at tonight’s show, Aaron organises a surprise brunch for Mary with the help of some other Islanders.

Mary tells the girls: “I love love. I want to be in love again. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

“Seeing you lot, I’m like when’s my person going to come in? This is a good step in the right direction. When you genuinely love someone that much you’re yourself and they’re your best friend.”

Speaking about her surprise brunch, the model says: “I’m so happy that Aaron was so cute. I think that’s the sweetest thing I think anyone has ever done for me.”

Aaron and Mary then share their first kiss.

Meanwhile Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb has his eye on new girl Priya Gopaldas, telling the boys: “There’s so much substance in her conversations and she is beautiful. I was looking at her eyes and I was like, holy s***!”

“Even in the gym there, I was like, this is like a carbon copy of me! What’s coming across to me is she’s ambitious, she’s very caring, she’s spontaneous, she’s very smart… the more I talk to her the more I’m learning and like, ‘Woah this is getting stronger.’”

He adds in the Beach Hut: “Priya’s the whole package, it’s crazy. Every time I talk to her I learn another trait to her that’s a positive.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.