FIRST LOOK: New Bombshell Angel crashes the Western Party and shakes things up

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, new Bombshell Angel crashes the Western Party and shakes things up in the Villa.

The Islanders continue to play “Couple of Sorts” with the final question hinting at a new Bombshell’s arrival.

Islanders then must choose which boys they think rank in the bombshell’s top three – Ty, Cach, and Boris take to the podiums and await the result.

Dressed in tassled leather chaps over a polka dot bikini, new Bombshell Angel enters the Villa and introduces herself.

She tells them if their predictions were accurate and reveals her top choice, but tonight’s decisions come with consequences and Angel’s choice has huge repercussions for the Villa.

The next day, Angel wastes no time pulling Harry for a chat to get to know him a bit better, and things get flirty very quickly.

“You like the mornings do you? What about…” Harry’s intense eye contact makes it clear to Angel which cheeky topic he’s talking about. “Cause I’m into that. Ends up with a little spooning.”

To which Angel replies: “I like being a little spoon.”

Harry asks Angel how she typically approaches romantic connections and Angel shares how she gets attached easily – “When I sleep with someone, I get feelings. So I can’t sleep with them because I’m just like ‘ah I’m in love.’”

Harry, then says: “We might have to hold off on that spoon in the morning then.”

As the conversation comes to a close, Angel asks if Harry wants to go and join the others, to which he replies: “No, I want to stay here with you.”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX.

