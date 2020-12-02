First look: Mo Farah has the BEST reaction to I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

The Olympic athlete had Ant and Dec in stitches!

First look: Mo Farah has the BEST reaction to I’m A Celeb...

Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard will take part in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here Bushtucker trial.

In a first look at tonight’s show, the Olympic athlete and the professional dancer are seen strapped back to back, on chairs sitting on a rotating platform.

Before the trial even begins, it is apparent that Mo is very nervous, as he awaits the inevitable critters which will be dropped down on him.

The gold-medallist had Ant and Dec in hysterics laughing, as he screamed while a leaf fell down on him.

Dec said: “Mo, you look on edge. You don’t look like you’re relaxed.”

Mo responded: “No I’m not relaxed,” with Ant adding: “I have to say a nervous Mo is a very funny Mo.”

In order to win stars in the trial, named Game of Grones, the celeb campmates must identify symbols on a display of shields.

After another double elimination on Tuesday night’s show, only six campmates remain.

The King or Queen of the castle is set to be crowned on Friday night’s show.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.