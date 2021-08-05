First look: Millie lets Liam back in her bed on tonight’s Love Island

Liam has been sleeping in the Dog House since Casa Amor

First look: Millie lets Liam back in her bed on tonight’s Love...

Looks like Liam Reardon’s grafting is finally starting to pay off in a first look at tonight’s Love Island.

The 21-year-old has been fighting to win back Millie Court ever since he returned from Casa Amor, where he kissed and shared a bed with new girl Lillie Haynes.

On tonight’s show, Millie tells her Welsh beau that while he still has “a lot to prove” to her, he can finally stop sleeping in the Dog House.

She says: “I’ve also made the decision that you can sleep in my bed tonight. But there’s boundaries! There’s boundaries, OK. I’ve got my side, you’ve got your side. Definitely going to be no cuddles or kisses.”

“It’s just that one step closer to getting to the right place. But you need to respect my decision.”

Liam replies: “I completely respect your decision.”

Millie adds: “Obviously, I want you to be in the bed next to me because I have been a bit lonely.”

Liam says with a smile: “That makes me feel good. I’ve missed you in my arms.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.