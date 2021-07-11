First look: Millie and Liam share their first kiss on tonight’s Love Island

The pair have taken a huge step in their relationship

First look: Millie and Liam share their first kiss on tonight’s Love...

Millie Court and Liam Reardon will share their first kiss on tonight’s Love Island.

The pair were both late arrivals on the show, entering the villa as bombshells.

Liam is currently coupled up with Faye Winter, but has been growing close to Essex native Millie.

On tonight’s show, Faye leaves the villa to go on a speed date with new boy Teddy.

Sitting on the swing, Liam notes: “Faye’s gone.”

Millie says: “We can’t just snog now, I feel awkward, don’t you?” to which Liam replies: “No.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut after the kiss, Millie says: “It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling. It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam later adds: “It was a nice kiss, sexual tension there. I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her.”

The couple then decide to leave their official couples and sleep together in the outside beds.

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.