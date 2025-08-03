First Look: Maya Jama reveals the two couples at risk as the ex-Islanders return to have their say on Love Island

It’s the final countdown for the Islanders as Monday’s Live Final is firmly in sight. However, Maya Jama soon makes a dramatic entrance leaving the Islanders questioning what’s next.

Maya says, “I have some very important news. Can you come and join me on the lawn?”

Maya then says, “As you know, last night Megan and Conor were dumped as a result of receiving the least amount of votes for most compatible couple. I’m now going to reveal the two other couples who received the fewest votes and are at risk of being dumped from the island.”

After revealing the two couples at risk of being dumped, Maya announces, “Today, one more couple will be dumped from the Love Island Villa. And that decision will be made by some very familiar faces.”

The ex-Islanders make their return as they gather at the fire pit primed to unleash their opinion on the two couples at risk.

Maya says, “Welcome back guys. You must now individually decide which couple is the least compatible. The couple with the most votes will be dumped from the island immediately.”

One by one the ex-Islanders have their say, leaving the couples at risk less than impressed by their comments.

