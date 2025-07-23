FIRST LOOK: Love Island’s top four favourites have a big decision on their hands

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, it was revealed that the top four favourite islanders were to choose between Billykiss and Angel to be sent home.

The public votes’ favourite boys and girls – Cach, Ty, Yas, and Toni – face a tough decision tonight.

The tension is palpable around the fire pit as Ty confesses, “Angel has come in and I’ve had an instant connection with her. It’s still very early days but it’s blossoming well. We haven’t had that much time here together…”

Yasmin then adds: “Angel hasn’t been here that long… I’m not as close with her as I am with Billykiss…”

Cach admits: “My head is very 50/50. I took a risk today kissing Toni… It didn’t clear my mind completely. I was still really confused. Obviously I don’t want Billykiss to go.”

Toni then says: “If there was a recoupling tonight instead of a dumping, who would you pick? I think that will help you make your decision here.”

As the four returns to the fire pit, Maya asks if they have successfully made their decision.

Yas then delivers the group’s verdict, and says: “This decision has been really hard to make…”

“We’ve had to look at two different Islanders that have had very different Love Island journeys so far. It’s been even harder because our personal friendships have been involved in this…”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode of Love Island, Conor interrupts a private conversation between Shakira and Harry.

Shakira retreats into the Villa for a moment alone but she is quickly interrupted by Harry, who joins her for a chat at the foot of the stairs.

Their conversation turns to life outside the Villa, including nostalgic mentions of their favourite missed supermarket snacks.

Harry then tells Shakira: “I like talking to you… we haven’t talked to each other for ages. I really think it’s a good idea if we hang out on the outside.”

Conor walks into the corridor, and Harry steps aside to let him pass up the stairs. When he returns, he tells Yasmin in the bedroom: “She’s [Shakira] out there with Harry… She didn’t even acknowledge me there.”

Outside, Conor spills the details to the other Islanders, revealing where Shakira and Harry were.

Helena wonders aloud: “You don’t think she’s lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?”

