It's the episode we've all been waiting for!

First Look: Love Island’s popular baby challenge returns during tonight’s episode

Love Island fans will be delighted to see the popular baby challenge air during tonight’s episode.

Each couple will be given a baby to look after for the day, testing their skills as future parents.

In their couples they must feed, comfort and change their babies’ nappies, while their efforts are monitored to discover who will be crowned the best parents.

This year, the Islanders have chosen some seriously cute names for their babies.

Liberty and Jake name their ‘son’ Tommy, while Kaz and Tyler call their baby Benjamin.

Mary and Aaron choose to name their baby Sienna, and Faye and Teddy settle on the name Remi.

Last but certainly not least, Chloe and Toby call their baby Marley, and Millie and Liam name their baby boy Jackson.

But as their parenting skills are put to the test, which couple will reign supreme in today’s challenge and be crowned Love Island’s best mum and dad?

Later in the episode, one couple will be dumped from the Island following a public vote.

Faye receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Standing at the fire pit, Kaz receives a text which reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.”

One by one the couples who are safe are revealed until just one remains. Who has received the fewest votes and will be heading home tonight?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.