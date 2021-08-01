First look: Love Island’s Lillie and Millie meet for awkward chat about Liam after dramatic recoupling

Get ready for some more drama...

First look: Love Island’s Lillie and Millie meet for awkward chat about...

Lillie Haynes and Millie Court will meet for a one-on-one chat about Liam Reardon during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Friday night, viewers were left shocked when new girl Lillie dramatically exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

The 21-year-old grew close to Lillie in Casa Amor, despite being happily coupled up with Millie back in the main villa.

While fans thought he would recouple with Lillie, Liam returned to the main villa to reunite with Millie during Friday night’s episode.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Lillie entered the villa, and revealed what Liam was really up to in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

During tonight’s episode, Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Lillie is waiting for you to have a one-on-one.”

In a teaser of their chat, Lillie says: “I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night.”

“I’ve been true to myself the whole time I’ve been here and I couldn’t stand there and be quiet.”

Millie then asks her: “I want to get your point of view. What happened? Start to finish really, how he spoke to you, how you got on.”

To find out what Lillie has to say, tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.