First look: Love Island’s Liam and Millie become exclusive after Casa Amor drama

Liam has been trying to win back Millie's trust after he kissed Casa Amor contestant Lillie

First look: Love Island’s Liam and Millie become exclusive after Casa Amor...

Liam Reardon will ask Millie Court to be exclusive with him on tonight’s Love Island.

The Welsh native has been trying to win back Millie’s trust after their romance was rocked in Casa Amor, where he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes.

Earlier this week, Millie let Liam share a bed with her again after many nights in the Dog House, and the pair shared a kiss on Friday night’s show.

Tonight, Liam tells the boys he’s ready to take his relationship with Millie to the next level.

The 21-year-old says: “I would like to make her my girlfriend in here. Just waiting for the right time. I don’t want to rush things.”

Later in the episode, Liam tells Millie: “I’ve got a lot of plans and I want to do them with you.”

Millie admits: “I’m happy that we’re able to get back on track again”, to which Liam replies: “So so happy.”

Millie then says: “Obviously we had a little kiss last night… I feel like the kisses before were because we just really fancied each other.”

“We just had that sexual attraction for each other and then that [kiss last night] meant more to me than any other kiss that we had.”

Ad

Liam says: “I asked you a few days ago, do you see a future with us, you said you don’t know. Do you see a future with us now?”

Millie admits that she does, and Liam then asks her to be exclusive.

He says: “Are we exclusive? I don’t want to put pressure on you.”

Millie replies: “That would give me some confidence, once you’ve said we’re exclusive, that’s it then, you’ve confirmed your word, you can’t go back on that.”

Liam then says: “Yeah. I’m more than happy to be exclusive with you. Yeah, I’m serious, it’s the truth.”

Millie confirms: “So we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend but we’re exclusive. I’m happy to do that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa.