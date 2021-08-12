First look: Love Island’s heart racing challenge is BACK

We've been waiting for this one!

The highly anticipated heart racing challenge returns to Love Island tonight!

The game sees the Islanders dress up in sexy outfits and perform routines for their co-stars in a bid to raise their heart rates.

Kaz receives a text which reads: ‘“Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts racing in a boys vs girls challenge #showusyourmadmoves #bringontheflutters.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut after Liberty’s performance, Tyler says: “I’m used to the jokey, silly side of Lib but she comes out looking sexy and bossing it!”

Gushing over Priya, Brett says: “Priya definitely surprised me. I don’t know what I’m going to say that won’t get me into trouble!”

Following each of the Islanders’ performances, the results are revealed of who has raised each of their heart rates the most – which can cause some serious drama.

Also on tonight’s show, Tyler reveals he’s ready to take the next step in his relationship with Kaz.

In the Beach Hut, he says: “I usually have nerves of steel but I have never sweated so much over a girl like this before. It’s crazy.”

Tyler texts Kaz asking her to travel to different areas of the villa that are significant to their relationship, before asking her to be exclusive.

Will she say yes? Find out tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.