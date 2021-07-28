It's all kicking off on tonight's show...

First look: Love Island girls receive postcard from Casa Amor

The girls will receive a postcard from Casa Amor on tonight’s Love Island.

The boys moved into the villa on Monday, where they were joined by six new stunning girls.

At the main villa, Chloe Burrows finds the postcard, which contains a selection of photos from the boys’ time in Casa Amor and reads: “Wish you were!”

Chloe rushes to show the other girls, who each find a picture of the boy they’re coupled up with in Casa printed on the front.

Liberty Poole throws the postcard in the swimming pool, as the girls realise that not all of the boys have been loyal…

