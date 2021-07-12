One girl will be dumped from the show

First look: Love Island girls look nervous ahead of tonight’s recoupling

One girl will be dumped from Love Island tonight.

New boy Teddy went on speed dates with Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi and Rachel Finni on Sunday night’s show – but who will he couple up with?

Standing at the firepit, he says: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown.”

“Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

Sharon is currently coupled up with Aaron Francis, while Rachel is coupled up with Brad McClelland – who has been getting to know bombshell Lucinda Strafford.

Faye’s partner Liam Reardon has been getting closer to new girl Millie Court, while Kaz’s beau Toby Aromolaran ditched her for Chloe Burrows.

The boys will decide who they want to couple up with in tonight’s episode, and the girl who isn’t picked will be dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm tonight.