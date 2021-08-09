The 23-year-old medical student is entering the villa tonight

First look: Love Island bombshell Priya takes Teddy and Matthew on dates

Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson are entering the Love Island villa tonight as bombshells.

In her pre-show interview, Priya admitted she had her eye on newly single Teddy Soares and Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb and tonight, she will get to know the pair better on dates.

In a first look at tonight’s episode, Teddy receives a text that reads: “Teddy and Matthew, Priya would like to date you both, please get ready to head out to the garden #mendingbrokenhearts #kissoflife.”

Sitting down on his date with Priya, Teddy asks: “Are you nervous?”

The 23-year-old medical student replies: “No, more excited really!”

When asked what type of guy she usually goes for, Priya revealed: “Someone who is athletic and intelligent.”

Is Teddy ready to move on from Faye?

On his date with Priya, Matthew is impressed when he hears she is studying medicine.

The Belfast native says: “You must be really intelligent,” and Priya replies: “I’ll take that! I do a lot of running as well. I do ultra marathons.”

New boy Aaron will also take two girls on the date, but who will he choose?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.