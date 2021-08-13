Could this be the end of Jiberty?

First look: Liberty confronts Jake over her relationship concerns on Love Island

Liberty Poole will confront Jake Cornish over her relationship concerns on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 21-year old has been coupled up with Jake since day one, and the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, their relationship hit the rocks last week after the Mad Movies challenge stirred up some serious drama.

In the challenge, a clip of Jake questioning his attraction to Liberty was played for the Islanders – which left her in tears.

The couple made amends at the time, but in the last few episodes viewers have seen Liberty begin to doubt her relationship with Jake – as she feels he’s taking her for granted.

During tonight’s episode, Liberty pulls Jake for a chat after the Dirty Dancing challenge.

Liberty says: “I haven’t really spoken to you today. What’s going on?” and Jake replies: “You tell me what’s going on.”

“I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated,” she admits.

Jake then says: “What do you mean by similar things?”

Liberty responds: “We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently…”

Trying to reassure his girlfriend, Jake stresses: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

However, Liberty’s doubts continue to grow, and later in the episode she pulls Jake for another chat.

Speaking on the terrace with Liberty, Jake says: “I’m at my happiest when I’m with you.”

“Me and you together are very well suited and we are made for each other. That’s how I see things.”

Will Liberty be able to move past her doubts, or could this be the end of Jiberty?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.