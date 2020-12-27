First look: James Kavanagh takes on water obstacle course on Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special

The show is set to air on Monday evening

First look: James Kavanagh takes on water obstacle course on Ireland’s Fittest...

James Kavanagh will take on a water obstacle course on Monday night’s Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special.

The popular RTÉ series will see well-known Irish figures and their family members be put through their paces, in a bid to win money for charity.

The Irish presenter confirmed he would be taking part in the show last week, taking on a series of fitness challenges and obstacles in aid of Ireland’s national autism charity AsIAm.

In a first look at the special, the social media star is seen taking on Senator Lynn Ruane, as they try to maintain their balance on narrow beams across a body of water.

Sharing the news of his upcoming appearance on the show, the 31-year-old wrote: “So for some reason I agreed to do Ireland’s Fittest Family 🥴.

“Tune in to watch me struggle, pant & be a hot wet mess in a forest. It was such craic filming, but my favourite bit was learning to WAP with Donncha O’Callaghan ✨,” he added, sharing a video of the dance routine.

Irish jockey’s and sisters Katie and Ruby Walsh are also set to take part in the celebrity special, which will air on RTÉ One on Monday, December 28 at 6:30pm.