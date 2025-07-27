Ad
First Look: Helena pulls Shakira for a chat as the Islanders gather for a daytime recoupling on Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: SHAKIRA, HELENA.
Helena pulls Shakira for a chat and then calls for Harry as the Islanders gather for a daytime recoupling.

The aftermath of the Grafties continues for many of the Islanders, including Harry, who comes back into the Villa after sleeping outside.

Still feeling confused by the situation, Helena pulls Shakira to try and make sense of it.

Shakira tells Helena: “Nothing’s changed. There’s been no miracle… I was saying I’ve not let myself heal over the situation and then he was like, ‘Same’. I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I’ve not processed how I felt towards you, I’ve hopped into something with Helena.’ I don’t understand it.”

Helena says: “No, I don’t understand it.”

Deciding to pull Harry herself, Helena asks him in the den: “Have you felt this way about Shakira this whole time?”

Harry replies: “I didn’t, I just buried it all. I just didn’t address any of my feelings and we were flying…”

Helena goes on to admit: “I thought I had something genuine in here.”

Later, Shakira too is trying to make sense of how she’s feeling, telling Harry: “Like, how you’re feeling now is not making sense from what I’ve seen for the past however many weeks.”

Shakira asks: “What are we doing?” as Harry replies: “I don’t know.”

In a surprise twist, Toni receives an afternoon text asking all Islanders to gather at the Firepit immediately.

Helena reacts: “Oh my f***ing god,” as Shakira notes: “This is no good, Yas.”

Blu then reads another text, which states: “Islanders, today there will be a recoupling where the boys will choose who they want to couple up with.”

The girls stand in front of the Firepit as the boys prepare to make their speeches.

It’s crunch time with some difficult decisions to be made, but how will this surprise recoupling play out?

