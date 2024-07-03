First Look: Heads continue to turn as a surprise text sends shockwaves through the Love Island villa

Love Island returns for another episode on Wednesday night as heads continue to turn with a surprise text sending shockwaves through the villa.

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa, and Sean gets to know Diamanté better in the snug.

When asked how he is feeling about Ruby, Sean says: “It’s hard to tell, but out of all the girls, it’s only certain special ones that I’m drawn to.”

Diamanté asks: “Do I tick your boxes then?”

Sean admits: “I think I made the wrong decision not having you in my bed last night…”

Diamanté teases: “Well, it’s not too late to change it” as Sean agrees: “Mmm, we might need to do some swapsies tonight”

But with Sean currently sharing a bed with Ruby, how will she react to the news?

Later that evening, Wil seeks some privacy with Lucy by taking her to the hideaway terrace. Sitting on the swing with her, he reveals: “I definitely feel a connection between the two of us.”

Lucy replies: “Obviously I’ve not had a lot of time with you, I don’t think we’ve forced anything though…”

Wil agrees: “No it’s just flowed, hasn’t it? “You’ve made your intentions clear, but I like that. It’s nice to know.”

But as the two continue to get closer, what will this mean for Uma?

Later that night, Ayo takes Jess S to the terrace. Laying her cards on the table, Jess S says: “I’m excited to spend time with you, I like chilling with you.”

Ayo agrees: “You make me feel good, innit…you know when we were sat on the daybeds, and you kept on looking at me, it seemed like you wanted to do something..”

Jess asks: “Did it? What did it seem like I wanted to do?”

As the two explore their connection, will it be enough to sway Ayo? Or will he choose to stick with Mimi?

The next day whilst relaxing by the pool, Matilda receives a surprise text which sends shockwaves through the Villa.

What will the text read, and what will it mean for the Islanders?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.