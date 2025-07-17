First Look: Harry’s head begins to spin as he pulls Emma for a chat on Love Island

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa, and Harry’s head is beginning to spin as he pulls ex-girlfriend Emma for a chat.

Harry pulls Emma for a chat as they discuss their past relationship and his current partnership with Helena.

Teasing, Harry asks Emma: “Would you have gone to the Hideaway with me last night?”

Seemingly aware of his flirtatious ways, she replies: “You’re getting bored and you’re looking to stir the pot.”

The pair reflect on their dwindling time on the Island, and Emma hints at a reunion between the pair. “I think people would love to see…” she teases and Harry appears to understand immediately.

“Play ball,” Emma encourages, before sharing her disapproval of Harry’s relationship with Helena.

“I don’t think people see you and her as the real deal… no one really sees you as end game or that you’re going to work on the outside… Everyone thinks you’ve taken the path of least resistance because perhaps you don’t feel like you can step up to the ones you really want.”

Harry responds: “I can’t compare anyone to you, of course I love you, I’m going to always have love for you. We’ve known each other for a very long time.”

“Did we really come on Love Island to get back together?” he questions.

The question remains: Will the pair rekindle their old flame, and how will Helena take the news of this conversation?

