First Look: Harry pulls Shakira for a chat as Cach debates a second chance with Toni on Love Island

In Sunday night’s episode, Harry pulls Shakira for a chat as Cach debates a second chance with Toni.

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa and Harry decides to pull Shakira for a chat following the Couple of Sorts game, and the comment he made suggesting she was still interested in him.

He starts: “I’m not trying to come between anything you’re doing. I think if you did like me, you’d go after it… you’re a smart girl and you’d do what you want.”

“I think the world of you,” he continues. “I just wanted to apologise to you and I am sorry.”

She replies: “What was said in the kitchen was so misconstrued… For you guys to bring it up in a challenge is stupid and I don’t know why you did it to be honest. I thought it was uncalled for but I appreciate your apology.”

Curious, Harry poses a question: “Do you think it would have been a better experience for you if we were to stay together?”

The next day, Shakira and Toni check in following Harrison’s dramatic departure from the Villa.

Shakira reflects on Toni’s time spent with him and shares: “It’s a shame, if Harrison was around he probably halted other connections. When you were at Casa, you did have something with Cach.”

She adds: “I know he still likes you… Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. He’s still here, he’s still caught up on you and there’s still a spark there.”

Hopeful, Toni responds: “I know he forgives me and he understands why I made the decision I did.”

Elsewhere, Cach catches up with the boys at the Firepit who ask him where his head is at.

“Curveball innit,” he replies. “The conversation with Toni threw the plan of action.”

Ty asks if there’s a chance of reigniting their connection and Cach pauses, before covering his face. As the boys take that as confirmation, Conor claps his hands in excitement as Ty says: “He’s flying, my boy!”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

