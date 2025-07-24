First Look: Harry and Shakira talk unfinished business as Helena seeks clarity on Love Island

After splitting with Conor, only to have his former flame return, Shakira talks about unfinished business with Harry as Helena seeks clarity on the situation.

Harry probes his former flame: “I can read between the lines a little bit, but I don’t really know exactly what you’re thinking.”

Speaking of their former connection, Shakira replies: “I still felt very strongly towards you… I just don’t think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it and maybe haven’t processed things properly, and you and Helena being exclusive may have resurfaced things.”

Harry continues: “It doesn’t help when I come and see if you’re okay?”

“It doesn’t help in the slightest,” Shakira replies.

Harry assures Shakira: “I know it looks like I’ve moved on very quickly but I don’t want you to ever think that it was one sided, you’ll probably disagree, but I felt it and like I say I haven’t processed it and have tried to just get on with things.”

Afterwards, Dejon tells Harry to: “collect his thoughts”.

After noticing Harry’s contemplative mood after his conversation with Shakira, Helena seeks some clarity from him on the Terrace.

She asks what’s wrong, to which Harry replies: “I’ve been given some information, just Shakira saying how she actually feels…

“I had a feeling she liked me or whatever, and it’s hard for her to see me and you progressing and I didn’t even think about any of this,” he continues.

“Does that change anything for you?” Helena asks.

