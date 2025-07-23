First Look: Harry and Shakira talk life on the outside as Megan and Blu make a dramatic Love Island return

Following a dramatic dumping that saw Boris and Emma go home, the top four Islanders have a huge decision to make.

As Shakira retreats into the Villa for a moment alone, she is quickly interrupted by Harry, who joins her for a chat at the foot of the stairs.

Their conversation turns to life outside the Villa, including nostalgic mentions of their favourite missed supermarket snacks. Harry then tells Shakira: “I like talking to you… we haven’t talked to each other for ages.”

“I really think it’s a good idea if we hang out on the outside,” he continues.

Conor walks into the corridor, and Harry steps aside to let him pass up the stairs. When he returns, he tells Yasmin in the bedroom: “She’s [Shakira] out there with Harry… She didn’t even acknowledge me there.”

Outside, Conor spills the details to the other Islanders, revealing where Shakira and Harry were. Helena wonders aloud: “You don’t think she’s lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?”

That evening, the Islanders receive an explosive text, revealing that two bombshells are waiting to date two of them outside of the Villa.

With no knowledge that they’re not just any bombshells, but OG Islanders Megan and Blu returning to the Villa, how will the chosen Islanders react? And how will the news go down in the Villa when they make their dramatic comeback…

