First Look: Georgia Steel reacts to Toby Aromolaran’s decision to couple up with her on Love Island: All-Stars

In a first-look teaser at tonight’s episode of Love Island: All-Stars, we see Georgia Steel’s reaction to Toby Aromolaran’s decision to couple up with her.

In last night’s episode, the boys got to choose the girl they would like to couple up with as the girls chose last time.

However, the new bombshells Casey O’Gorman and Joanna Chimonides got to pick their new couple first.

Viewers of the show were as shocked as the other islanders when Toby chose to recouple with Georgia.

The 24-year-old has been happily getting to know Arabella Chi and even admitted to “doing bits” with her during the week.

Georgia S has also been coupled up with Callum Jones for the past week and he looked extremely unhappy during Toby’s recoupling speech.

Walking away from the firepit and heading for the bedroom, an emotional Arabella confides in the girls and says: “I just feel it’s always me, I’m always the one to get hurt…he’s an immature little boy…how can you literally be saying things and just change your mind like that? If your feelings are genuine you don’t change your mind like that…”

Caught in the middle, Georgia S says: “I feel awful…”

Arabella says: “It’s nothing to do with you. Why’s he put us in this situation?”

Georgia Harrison got a text which read: “Girls, it’s time for an afternoon of cocktails and convos. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #GirlTime #SipAndShake”

Sipping on cocktails in the stunning spa there is only one topic of conversation on the girl’s lips- Toby picking Georgia S in the recoupling.

Arabella says: “I obviously did not see that coming at all.”

Georgia S says: “You and me both Belle…as awful as it is and how much he’s jeopardised other people in here and their feelings, I feel like being upfront and saying how it is, I do rate. I think you never know how long you’re in here for, you never know what can happen next.”

Arabella says: “I had a conversation with Cal last night and I think he’s just a bit upset from his point of view that you guys had been talking on a level and the fact that when Toby did recouple to you, you didn’t shut it down straight away.”

As the girls continue to debrief, Chris and Toby have a pamper session of their own and chat about the situation.

Chris made the point that Toby is not the only person to be pointing fingers at and that Georgia needs to take some responsibility for her part in his decision.

Chris says: “I was just trying to convey to the lads that there are multiple ways of looking at things. I think they got it…they had fair points mate…like has G got any blame in this, in terms of leading you to believe…”