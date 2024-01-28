First Look: Georgia S is ‘torn between’ these two islanders on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Georgia Steele is torn between these two islanders during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

After a game of truth-or-dare, the 25-year-old tells Tom that she fancies him the most.

However, later in the night things get hot and steamy between her and Callum when they become the first couple to enter the stunning new hideaway retreat.

Following the Islanders game of truth or dare, Georgia and Tom go for round two with their own private game of truth or dare around the firepit.

Pulling a ‘truth’ card, Tom asks: “Would you rather be with Callum or me?”

Georgia S says: “I think my impulse would be you because I think there’s a connection we share.”

Georgia S proceeds to whisper to Tom: “I fancy you the most.”

Later in the night, Georgia H gets a text that reads: “Islanders, the hideaway retreat is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together. #NightAwayTimeToPlay”

The Islanders immediately shout Callum and Georgia S’ names to be the first couple to enter the fabulous hideaway retreat.

Things get hot and steamy between the two as they explore their connection in the ultimate romantic setting.

Excited to be in the hideaway retreat, Georgia S says: “This is so good. Do you know what Cal, I honestly wouldn’t want to be in here with anyone else.”

As Georgia S explores a connection with both Callum and Tom, is her head in a spin?

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX and Virgin Media Two.