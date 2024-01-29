Ad
First look: Georgia S causes a stir during iconic challenge on Love Island: All Stars

The iconic ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge will return to the Love Island: All Stars villa during tonight’s episode.

It’s a new day in the villa and not long before the arrival of a text reaches the Islanders.

The message reads: “Islanders, it’s time to dish up the truth in today’s All Star challenge, snog, marry, pie. #StarryPied #WedlockOrWhipped.”

Each Islander must choose one Islander to snog, one Islander to marry and one to pie.

All eyes are on Georgia S during the challenge, who has been caught up in a “love triangle” with Callum and Tom.

Georgia S has a big decision to make as she picks which boy she would marry, and ultimately decides: “I’m gonna marry Tom because I think he’s lovely, his morals are really in order and I think you’d make a lovely husband.”

Josh is quick to notice something and says: “I like how you said you were gonna not wanna marry this man…”

During the challenge, Molly also gets revenge by pieing her ex-boyfriend Callum, and says: “I chose to pie this boy because it’s been brewing for a while, it’s very deserved and you’re right, we are exes for a reason.”

And despite calling time on their romance amicably, tensions rise between Liberty and Mitch as he serves her a pie and says: “I’ve pied this girl because over the last week I’ve had nothing but stress.”

With his trusty breath spray to hand, Anton is up next as he shows Georgia H what she is missing as they share a steamy snog.

Luck isn’t on his side though, as Anton accidentally falls into the pool as the Islanders collectively burst into laughter.

Georgia H says: “I must be that good.”

During the challenge, Mitch also proves to be popular on the pie front as he is chosen four times by the girls.

In a bid to defend him, Josh says: “I don’t agree how you’ve all just gone for Mitch.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

