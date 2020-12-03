First look: Final four I’m A Celeb contestants take part in ‘Celebrity Cyclone’

First look: Final four I’m A Celeb contestants take part in ‘Celebrity...

Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Shane Richie and Jordan North have made it to the final four on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

Ahead of Friday night’s final, the campmates will take on one of the show’s most beloved trials – ‘The Celebrity Cyclone’.

Despite the change of camp location from the Australian outback to Gwyrch Castle, the highly anticipated trial will still go ahead, as the stars take on a water based obstacle course.

The celebrities must battle their way through the course while carrying stars, as inflatable balls and water are thrown at them.

On Wednesday night’s show, viewers were left devastated after Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard were voted off the show.

The King or Queen of the Castle will be crowned on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.