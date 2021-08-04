First look: Dale and Mary share their first kiss on tonight’s Love Island

First look: Dale and Mary share their first kiss on tonight’s Love...

Dale Mehmet and Mary Bedford will share their first kiss on tonight’s Love Island, despite Dale being coupled up with Abigail Rawlings.

After Toby Aromolaran returned to the villa from Casa Amor with Mary, Abi was left single, and she began getting to know new boy Dale.

But when Toby dumped Mary for Chloe Burrows, she too admitted she had her eye on Dale.

In Tuesday night’s recoupling, Mary was left raging when Abi chose to couple up with Dale, and she had to couple up with Sam Jones instead.

In her recoupling speech, Mary said: “Obviously this is not at all what I was expecting or hoping for because I do have a connection with another boy in the villa and I think they feel the same way.”

On tonight’s show, Abi pulls Dale for a chat, saying: “I feel awful. I feel like I’ve torn a couple apart. I didn’t realise that you two were that close.”

Dale replies: “I’ll be straight up with you. Me and her [Mary] vibe good and I feel like we’re getting on really well. I do really like her,” to which Abi says: “F**k sake. Why has no-one spoke to me?”

Following his chat with Abi, Dale heads to the terrace to talk to Mary, and the couple have their first kiss.

It comes ahead of the results of the public vote, which will reveal which three couples were voted the least compatible, and who will be send home.

Find out what happens on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.