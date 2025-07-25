Ad
First Look: Conor slams Harry for ‘flirting’ with Shakira on Love Island: ‘You’ll end up with nobody’

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep41 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: CONOR.
Kendra Becker | Editor
Conor is set to pull Harry for a chat during tonight’s episode of Love Island, and it’s not a friendly one…

The fallout of The Grafties continues, as the Islanders are shocked by some crazy revelations when more clips of past conversations are shown.

With even more new information being brought to light, some Islanders are left with big decisions on their hands, and some big conversation to be had…

After watching the clips, Conor seeks some answers from Harry in the Den.

He starts: “Is it just the thing of, you want what you can’t have?”

Conor questions: “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warns.

But will Conor’s honest words encourage Harry to reflect?

Unhappy with Harry’s past conversations revealed during The Grafties, Helena also confronts him by the Firepit.

Helena says: “I’ve backed you the whole time I’ve been in here, and you’ve failed me every single time.

“This is what you do to people, Harry… You’re not taking accountability for what I’ve had to watch.”

Harry replies: “I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena challenges him: “Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me.”

But how will Harry respond?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

