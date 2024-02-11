First look: Casey and Eve’s connection is questioned on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

On Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars fans will see Casey and Eve’s connection in question.

The pair have found themselves at the centre of the Villa conversation over the last 24 hours as they continue to explore a connection.

Following a chat with Casey and Tom, Callum pulls Sophie for a chat to update her on the situation.

Speaking about Eve, Callum says: “He’s just wondering if that can be a real thing. I think he’s going to speak to her anyway and have a conversation with her.”

Wanting to give her best friend a heads up, Sophie pulls Eve and Jess for a chat on the terrace.

Sophie says: “I’ve just been informed something…basically Casey is now saying he doesn’t know if him and Eve can work on the outside.”

Eve says: “What? To me he literally says completely different…”

Not wasting any time, Eve calls for Casey to join on the terrace. Will the two be able to talk through any signs of an issue?

As well on tonight’s show, the Islanders are told to gather around the firepit immediately.

Anton get’s a text and reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple. As Arabella and Adam are the newest couple, they are not included in the vote.”

Molly receives another text, which reads: “The couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight…”

Which couple will be dumped from the villa tonight?

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.