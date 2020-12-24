First look: Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special sees the return of some of the show’s most memorable stars

First look: Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special sees the return of some...

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular is set to air on Christmas Day, bringing back some of the most memorable acts from the past 14 years.

Hosts Ant and Dec will be joined by judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo for the festive show, with the judges also set to perform on the night.

Amanda will be joined on stage by musical theatre group Collabro, who will perform her recent single Home for Christmas.

Ashley will also take to the stage in what promises to be another spectacular Diversity performance, after winning the talent show in 2009.

The dance troupe will be joined by 2008 winner George Sampson, while Alesha will perform the classic hit Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with 2017 winner Tokio Myers.

David will be joined by some of BGT’s best-loved comedians, including Lost Voice Guy, Francine Lewis, Steve Royle, Robert White and Daliso Chaponda – for a Comedy Christmas Calendar.

Other special guests on the night include Jon Courtenay, Attraction, Richard Jones, Ben Hart, Marc Spellman, Asanda Jezile, Souparnika Nair, Fayth Ifil, Sarah Ikumu and Beau Dermott.

The official synopsis reads: “Britain’s Got Talent is back for a spectacular Christmas special as we welcome to the stage the most memorable and talented acts from the past 14 years.

“Plus, in a Britain’s Got Talent first, the acts will be collaborating and performing together for the ultimate Christmas extravaganza.

“All four judges will be stepping out from their seats and into the limelight for the very first time in what promises to be a festive filled show.”

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular, airs on December 25 at 8pm on Virgin Media One.