First look: Brad and Lucinda go on their first date on tonight’s Love Island

The couple had their first kiss last week

First look: Brad and Lucinda go on their first date on tonight’s...

Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford will go on their first date on tonight’s Love Island.

Lucinda entered the villa as a bombshell last week, and has been growing close to the self-confessed “nana’s boy”.

During tonight’s episode, Lucinda receives a text that reads: “Brad and Lucinda, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #laboureroflove #timetopopyourcork.”

On the date, Lucinda asks: “How are you feeling? Are you happy you’re coupled up with me?”

Brad says: “I’ve been in there two weeks and been sharing a room with everyone, and I was just lying there thinking, ‘I’m here with everyone but I’m in here with no-one’ and then you came in and straight away….”



Lucinda compliments her beau’s eyes, and Brad says: “That’s why I’m wearing blue, it brings out my eyes!”

Lucinda asks if Brad has eyes for anyone else in the villa.

Brad replies: “Are you asking if my head would be turned? At the minute, the level of attraction is ridiculous and so far the more I’m getting to know you, everything is taking off for me.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.