First look: Bombshell Zachariah causes a stir in the Love Island villa

Zachariah entered the Love Island villa on Monday night as a bombshell.

On tonight’s show, the girls waste no time getting to know the basketball player.

The girls share their thoughts on Zachariah around the firepit, with Jess admitting to the girls: “He’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool – I like that.”

Later in the beach hut Catherine confesses: “I am enjoying getting to know André, but I feel like when Zach came in and he spoke I was like ok…he may be a bit of me…”

With the power firmly in his hands, which girls will Zachariah be interested in getting to know more?

That evening, whilst getting to know Ruchee on the day beds, Zachariah receives a text which reads: “Zachariah, it’s now time for you to make your decision on which girl you’d like to couple up with. Can all Islanders gather round the firepit. #Powermove #Gameon”

Who will Zachariah choose? And as a result, which boy will be single?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.