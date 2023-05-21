First look at Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing’s stunning wedding in Seville

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing tied the knot in Seville on Saturday.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially wed at a registry office in Chelsea last month, before jetting off to Spain this week to celebrate their special day with family and friends.

The newly weds have not yet shared an official photo from their second wedding, but Jamie’s sister Emily took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of the couple’s first dance.

The Nearly Weds podcast hosts danced to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit track ‘Perfect’.

The bride stunned in a long-sleeved lace dress with a dramatic train and an open back, while her groom donned a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

In another video shared by a wedding guest, the couple are seen cutting their cake, while Jamie’s close friend Spencer Matthews exclaims: “Has this been the best wedding ever or what?”

For their first wedding, which took place in Chelsea last month, Sophie wowed in a satin Vivienne Westwood midi dress.

She completed the look with a bow veil and a white rectangular clutch, which read ‘wifey for lifey’.

Meanwhile Jamie donned a dapper navy suit and white shirt.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and they got engaged in December 2021.

The couple had been documenting the lead up to their wedding on their popular podcast Nearly Weds.