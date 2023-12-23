First look at Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in HUGE US TV show

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared the first look of her in the new series of a popular US TV show.

The 29-year-old rocketed to fame after winning Love Island 2022 alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The couple recently rekindled their romance, following their split just a couple of months prior.

The UK Sun revealed back in September that the Love Island winner had signed up for The Traitors US, in a bid to break America.

The show’s first US season featured ten reality stars and ten regular Joes.

However, the upcoming season features all celebrities – with stars such as The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen, Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider and Dancing with the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskly joining Ekin-Su in the line-up.

Now, Ekin-Su has shared the first look of her in the reality TV show.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, alongside a snap of herself dawning a black cape: “Games… do begin 💀😈….12th January on @peacock #TheTraitorsUs”

The show airs on Peacock on January 12 and will see 21 personalities come together to compete in a series of challenges in a bid to win a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The US version, which was filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, is hosted by Alan Cumming.

The Traitors US will see the celebrities split into two groups – Traitors and Faithfuls.

They will have to lie their way to winning the show.