First look at Holly Willoughby’s return to Dancing On Ice with new co-host Stephen Mulhern

ITV has shared the first official photo of Holly Willoughby and her new Dancing On Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern.

The presenter is replacing Philip Schofield, who quit his broadcasting career last year after admitting to having an affair with a younger man who worked on This Morning.

The photo shows Holly posing in a red gown, while Stephen dons a navy velvet suit.

They captioned the post: “Our dazzling hosts, @hollywilloughby and @stephenmulhern, are ready for an icy winter ❄️.”

Dancing on Ice will return to our screens on Sunday, January 14th, at 6.30pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media.

This will be Holly’s first time back on screens since she dramatically quit This Morning in October, after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

Since then, Holly has been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter. He was also found in possession of dangerous weapons and had made a “restraint kit”.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody.

According to reports, Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home before Christmas.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together last year when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.