First look: Arabella slams ‘disrespectful’ Chris as he flirts with another Love Islander in the All Stars villa

Tensions boil between Chris Taylor and Arabella Chi during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

The drama kicks off after Chris admits to having a crush on new bombshell Sophie Piper.

Catching up with Arabella after his date with Sophie, Chris says: “Me and Sophie have met before and I’ll be honest, I have had a crush on her for a bit…”

“She ended the date, saying she wants to keep chatting to me and I share the same sentiment.”

Taken aback, Arabella seeks advice from Josh but reveals the news has left her hurt.

Arabella says: “It’s not the nicest feeling…did he really need to tell me that?”

The next day Chris pulls Sophie for a chat, as the two hold hands and walk past a shocked Arabella as she says: “Oh my God, they are holding hands…is that real? Wow. That is so disrespectful.”

Arabella later confronts Chris over his actions, and with a recoupling looming – will these two call time on their short lived romance?

Later that night, Toby gets a text, and the message reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

A second message reaches the Villa informing the Islanders that: “Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the boys will choose the girl they want to couple up with.”

Unbeknownst to the Islanders, ahead of the recoupling the public had already voted which boy and girl Sophie and Tom would couple up with based on the dates they had the previous evening.

As Sophie and Tom both receive a text to reveal the decisions, who has the public paired them with?

As the rest of the evening unfolds, what does this mean for the rest of the Islanders and how will it impact the results of the other recouplings?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.