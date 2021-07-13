Things are heating up for these Islanders

First look: Another couple heads to The Hideaway on tonight’s Love Island

Liam and Millie will head to The Hideaway on tonight’s Love Island.

The pair became an official couple on Monday night’s show after Liam chose Millie in the recoupling.

After winning the Spit the Roast challenge, the couple will get to spend a night away from their co-stars in the villa’s famous room.

Millie receives a text which reads: “Liam and Millie. As the winners of today’s challenge you get to spend the night in the Hideaway. #letsgetiton #turnuptheheat”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, the Essex native says: “It’s going to be nice to be away from everybody and have some alone time. I think it’ll be really nice.”

In the Beach Hut, Liam says: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to have some time to ourselves.”

In the Hideaway, Millie treats Liam to a massage.

Liam says: “How did you picture things happening?” to which Millie replies: “I thought I would find someone but I didn’t think I would find someone straight away and this easily.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.