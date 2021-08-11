There have been three new arrivals to the villa this week

First look: Another boy will be dumped from Love Island after recoupling

Another boy will be dumped from Love Island after tonight’s recoupling.

There have been three new arrivals to the villa this week – bombshells Priya Gopaldas, Aaron Simpson and most recently, Brett Staniland.

On tonight’s show, Priya admits she has her eye on the newest Islander, saying: “Brett is fit. He’s so good looking and he’s a health student! He’s a studier, nearly got a PhD – Dr Brett! I was drooling.”

That night, Brett receives a text which reads: “Brett. It’s time for your first date! Please ask out the girl of your choice. #modelbehaviour #thechosenone”, and he chooses Priya.

On the date, Priya says: “I’m very glad you picked me,” and Brett admits: “I was always going to choose you to go on a first date.”

Priya, who is a medical student, says: “I do feel like you need to have that connection. You need to be on the same level emotionally.”

“I like someone who is intelligent and athletic. I usually go for confidence on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside.”

Brett says: “My PhD is in exercise and physical activity and it’s connected to cardiovascular diseases.”

Priya asks: “By the end of the year, you’ll essentially be a doctor?” to which Brett replies: “Fingers crossed.”

After the date, Priya admits to the other girls that she’s torn between Brett and Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb – who she had been pursuing previously.

Gushing over Brett, she says: “He’s such a sweetheart – super cute. His eyes were piercing… I’m still confused. I still want to get to know Matt. I don’t want to make my decision too quickly.”

Later, Faye receives a text, which reads: “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling.”

“The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #grabaman #girlboss.”

Who will be sent home?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.