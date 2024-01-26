First look: A risky game of truth or dare causes a stir in the Love Island All Stars villa

A risky game of truth or dare causes a stir in the Love Island: All Stars villa tonight.

After a very awkward recoupling, which will determine whether Chris picks Arabella following their explosive row, the Islanders gather around the fire pit to play a game.

In a classic game of truth or dare with a cheeky twist, the girls and boys get to come up with their own truths or dares.

Josh says: “I’m gonna go brutal, so don’t take it personally!”

The games begin, as exes Tyler and Kaz are dared to snog and Josh does a sexy strip tease for one lucky Islander.

Georgia H is also dared to snog two Islanders, picking Mitch and Chris.

After kissing Mitch, she says to him: “That’s just on attraction, that’s not on something I would pursue…well, you maybe…”

Game players are revealed, Georgia S chooses her perfect three way kiss, and one boy kisses ‘the most disloyal’ girl.

What could possibly go wrong?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.