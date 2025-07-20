First Look: A kissing challenge brings the heat as Dejon and Yasmin come to blows on Love Island

After an emotional day, with hard conversations being had, a kissing challenge brings the heat as Dejon and Yasmin come to blows.

Elsewhere, Emma gets a text: ‘Islanders, pucker up and prepare to bring the passion. It’s time to find out who’s the ultimate snogger in today’s kissing competition #LipsDontLie #SnogLikeYouMeanit’

The girls proceed to kiss the boys who are blindfolded, and wearing headphones with music playing. Each kiss is rated out of ten, with the highest score determining the winner. Between rounds, the music pauses so the boys can hear each other’s scores and feedback.

Toni hosts the game, asking the group, “Who’s ready to get their snog on?” and keeps track of scores on a blackboard. Yasmin begins, slowly kissing each excited boy in the lineup.

While most boys enthusiastically deliver their scores and feedback, Dejon’s feedback dampens the mood: “That kiss was two words… no good. Zero out of ten.” Toni questions his involvement: “Are you not participating in today’s game?”

Some boys enjoy the game a little too much for their partners’ comfort. Yasmin notices Jamie’s wandering hands, exclaiming, “What the f*** am I watching?”

After the competition, Toni announces the results and not everyone is happy. Particularly Helena.

Later, at the Firepit, Yasmin, Toni and Shakira discuss Dejon’s approach to the challenge. Yasmin states, “We all saw what happened in the challenge today with Dejon. In a lot of these scenarios he goes on the attack straight away. His comments were just rude and he didn’t need to be that nasty. He’s obviously trying to play things safe because he’s exclusive with Meg… I’m going to speak to him.”

Elsewhere, Emma discusses the same issue with Cach: “Why does he behave like that? I just don’t get it, he’s such bad vibes all round.”

Later, Yasmin invites Dejon to chat, but will they be able to resolve their differences?

