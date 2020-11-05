First guest confirmed for Deirdre O’Kane’s brand new talk show

The popular comedian will be joined by some of Ireland's most beloved stars

The first guest for Deirdre O’Kane’s brand new talk show has been confirmed.

The six part series, Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, will uncover what makes some of Ireland’s best loved personalities tick and celebrate careers which have entertained the nation via stage and screen.

The 52-year-old will get up close and personal with a number of the country’s most renowned names in intimate conversations which promise both humour and insight as they reminisce over career highlights and share personal experiences and memories.

Ahead of the show’s premiere this weekend, Irish comedian and actor Pat Shortt has been confirmed to join Deirdre in an intimate and hilarious interview.

Deirdre and Pat will take a trip down memory lane, reliving some of the beloved comedian’s career highlights from stand-up to the screen.

The conversation promises to reveal a different side of Pat to viewers, opening up about how the witty star came to be, sharing some funny stories along the way.

Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny starts this Saturday, November 7 on RTÉ One at 9:10pm.