First episode of I’m A Celeb sparks Ofcom complaints

Media watchdog Ofcom have confirmed they received a number of complaints following the return of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The popular series returned on Sunday night, with the ten celeb campmates entering Gwrych Castle in Wales for the first time.

Radio DJ Jordan North’s nerves got the better of him before his first challenge, which saw him vomit before abseiling down a cliff.

An Ofcom spokesperson told the Sun: “I can confirm that we received 37 complaints in relation to Jordan North vomiting.”

After getting physically sick, Jordan admitted: “I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here 5 minutes and I’m puking up already.”

Viewers took to Twitter following the scene to share their reactions, with some less than impressed with seeing vomit.

One viewer wrote: “I did NOT need to see Jordan North vomit!!”, while a second tweeted: “I can’t believe they just showed Jordan North’s vomit coming OUT OF HIS MOUTH on national television.”

I did NOT need to see Jordan North vomit!! #imacelebrity — Mister Vivian (@MisterVivian) November 15, 2020

I can’t believe they just showed Jordan North’s vomit coming OUT OF HIS MOUTH on national television Poor lad x — charl 🤖 (@charlstraw) November 15, 2020

As if I’ve just watched Jordan North vomit on the tele 🤢 #imaceleb — Toni Lawrenson (@tonilawro) November 15, 2020

i did NOT need to see jordan north’s vomit in the first 30 minutes — H ★ (@feelikepoprocks) November 15, 2020

why did they have to show this guy jordan north getting sick on national television, leave him in peace will ya ahahah — Alex Glavin (@alexanderglavin) November 15, 2020

Jordan’s nerves have made him a target for viewers at home, who have since voted for him for two more Bushtucker Trials.

The 30-year-old took part in ‘The Viper Vault’ with Shane Richie on Monday night’s show, overcoming his fear of snakes.

He will also take place in a trial on tonight’s show alongside Coronation Street star Beverly Callard and popular presenter Vernon Kay.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on Virgin Media One.