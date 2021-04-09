The public have been asked not to attend

The first details of Prince Philip’s funeral have been released

Prince Philip will not receive a State Funeral, it has been confirmed.

In line with his final wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral at St George’s Chapel.

It’s not yet known when his funeral will take place, but the public have been asked not to attend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, just two months before his 100th birthday.

Announcing details of his funeral, the College of Arms said: “The funeral will not be a state funeral and will not be preceded by a lying-in-state.”

“His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.

“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death at 12pm today.

The statement said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the short statement concluded.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021