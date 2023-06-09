First contestant dumped from Love Island in shock recoupling

George Fensom has become the first contestant to be dumped from the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 24-year-old lost his place on the show after none of the girls picked him in the first recoupling of the season.

After leaving the villa, George said: “I’ve had an absolute blast, dropping loose game and making everyone laugh. The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed have made my Villa experience very worthwhile.”

“I wish everyone in there the best Villa experience and I can’t wait to see them all on the outside.”

“It’s no secret that all the girls in there are so beautiful and I feel like I did the best I could, I tried to build connections but I’m glad I stayed true to myself. I didn’t want to force a

connection just for the sake of it,” he explained.

When asked to sum up his experience on Love Island, George added: “Definitely the best thing I’ve ever done, I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been so much fun and the most amazing experience from start to finish.”